Haryana cabinet expansion tomorrow

The Haryana government's Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow, the state Chief Minister's office (CMO) informed on Monday.

The new ministers of the state cabinet are expected to take oath tomorrow at 4 pm.

"The Haryana cabinet will be expanded on December 28, 2021. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan at 4 pm," CMO Haryana tweeted in Hindi.

This is the second expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana. The first cabinet expansion took place on November 14.

In the Haryana Assembly elections in 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 40 seats in the 90-member assembly. Congress finished second with 31 seats. Later, the BJP formed the government with the support of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which bagged 10 seats, and some independent MLAs.

( With inputs from ANI )

