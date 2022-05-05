Haryana CM launches scheme to distribute tablets among students

Chandigarh, May 5 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday distributed tablets to students of government schools while launching the 'e-Adhigam' scheme from Rohtak town.

The tablet distribution function was also organized simultaneously in 119 places across the state. The Chief Minister was connected with all districts through virtual mode and interacted with students, teachers and parents.

In remarks on the occasion, Khattar said earlier the students of the schools had to carry the books in bags but from today their books will be in this tab.

He said Covid-19 had affected education. In the new education policy, a target has been set to implement the scheme of providing education by adopting technology across the country, while "we are determined to implement it by 2025".

The Chief Minister said today a big revolution has been initiated in the field of education. "Till date, such a big campaign has not been done for the children of government schools in any other state. No state in the country has distributed tablets to 5 lakh children at once. Haryana is the first such state. The government will give tablets to the students of Class 9 to 12."

He said there was a time when children wrote on slates and then on copies. "Those slates have now been replaced by tablets. The e-Adhigam scheme will prove to be a milestone in the education sector. In the coming time, many more reforms will be done in the education sector."

The Chief Minister said the state spends the maximum part of its budget on the education sector. In this budget alone, Rs 20,000 crore is being spent on education.

He also said the government is going to form two task forces in education. One task force will work on the infrastructure, building, boundary wall, beautification, cleanliness, roads, water and toilets and other essential requirements of the schools, while the other one will ensure the arrangement of furniture, etc., in the schools.

