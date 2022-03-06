Haryana CM meets students evacuated from Ukraine

Gurugram, March 6 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday interacted with students who returned from Ukraine, and their parents. He assured them that he will convey the suggestions received from them (students) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Haryana government will ensure that maximum help is extended to these students pursuing medicine in Ukraine, Khattar said.

Nearly 76 out of 91 students from Gurugram district have returned from Ukraine so far.

The Chief Minister interacted with these students during his stay in Gurugram.

He said a complicated situation has arisen before students due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, where nearly 18,000 to 19,000 Indian students were stranded, though most of them have come back now.

Khattar informed that there were nearly 1,800 students from Haryana in Ukraine, of which 1,234 have returned home till Saturday. Several students are still stranded at the border and are being evacuated while some have reached the Delhi and Mumbai airports.

"The Union government is in touch with them (students) and is concerned about them. When all the students will return from Ukraine, their future will be a matter of concern for the Indian government and the Indian Medical Council and we will abide by their decisions. We will convey the suggestions given by these students to the Prime Minister so that maximum help can be provided," he told the media.

While interacting with the students, Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that students whose courses have been completed, will be given internship. After completing their internship, they will have to pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination as per the rules.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor