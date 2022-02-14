Haryana CM orders structural audit of Chintels Paradiso; condoles deaths

Gurugram, Feb 14 Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the roof collapse incident at the Chintels Paradiso residential society here in Sector 109, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered a structural audit, officials said on Monday.

"The incident was very unfortunate... the government will also ensure that such incidents do not happen in future," the Chief Minister said.

Directions have also been given to get the structural audit of the affected residential towers done by IITs or any other reputed government institution to detect defects in design or workmanship during construction.

The incident took place last Thursday when a portion of the roof of the sixth floor of Tower-D of the residential society had collapsed, with its impact being felt till the first floor. Two persons were killed following the roof collapse.

"Considering the seriousness of the incident, the government is committed to taking strict action against the guilty. Any loss of life due to any reason whatsoever will not be tolerated," Khattar said.

He said that the Town and Country Planning Department will ensure immediate action against all the directors of Chintels India Limited, Chintels Exports Private Limited and Chintels India Private Limited, structural engineers, architects and contractors who constructed the residential tower and also the individual who had done additional construction work on the sixth floor.

However, following the recommendations of the district town and country planning department, the Gurugram Police have registered the second FIR in the matter against the project directors, structural engineers, architects and contractors.

He said the administration has also been directed to provide alternate temporary re-accommodation to all the affected families of Tower-D on an immediate basis as the residents were scared to stay there.

The Chief Minister also said he has come to know that some other group housing societies in the vicinity have also shown signs of structural damage at an early stage. Therefore, the Town and Country Planning Department has been directed to identify such buildings based on complaints received from the Resident Welfare Associations or any other agency.

The Department has also been directed to conduct a structural audit.

"To avoid happening of any such tragic incident in future, the government now in principle has decided that apart from the structural engineers appointed by the builders, the Town and Country Planning Department should also conduct a structural audit by the reputed government institutions or by the Structural Engineer empanelled by them before giving the occupation certificate," he said.

