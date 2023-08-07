Haryana Congress leaders to visit violence-hit Nuh on Tuesday

Chandigarh, Aug 7 A delegation of senior party leaders led by Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaybhan will visit Nuh on Tuesday where they will meet violence-affected victims and local people.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda will also be part of the delegation.

The purpose of the visit is to “re-establish” peace and brotherhood in the area and find out the truth, a statement by the party said.

Congress has sought a judicial inquiry into the violence under the supervision of a high court judge.

Hooda said that if the BJP-JJP government had taken proper steps in time and taken the sensitivity of the situation seriously, this violence would be prevented.

He said that the government has proved to be a complete failure in fulfilling its responsibility.

“BJP leader and local MP Rao Inderjit himself has blamed the government and administration for its failure in the whole incident. In such a situation, the judicial inquiry is necessary to ensure that the guilty should not be spared and no innocent person should face harassment.”

Chaudhary Udaibhan said there is a lack of coordination between the Chief Minister and the Home Minister regarding the case.

“The Chief Minister says the police cannot provide security to all and the Home Minister says he cannot respond to the violence, while sometimes they say that they came to know after three hours of the incident.”

“In such a situation, the question before the people of the state is, who is responsible for the law and order. The Congress will not allow the BJP-JJP government to play with the lives and property of the people,” he said.

