Haryana Congress Legislative Party to hold meeting today to formulate strategy on Chandigarh issue

Haryana Congress Legislative Party will hold a meeting in New Delhi on Monday with an agenda to chalk out the strategy on Chandigarh following the Punjab Assembly resolution on the Union Territory.

Row over Chandigarh came to the fore after the Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution reiterating the state's claim on Chandigarh. The move was made after the decision of the Central Government to implement Central Service Rules on Chandigarh employees.

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has called a meeting of the legislature party on the issue. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Delhi on Monday afternoon.

Speaking toover the phone about the meeting, Congress MP from Haryana, Deepender Hooda said that the meeting has been called by the Haryana unit of Congress. The agenda of the meeting will be to formulate the party's further strategy on Chandigarh.

MP Deepender Singh Hooda will also be present at the meeting.

With this meeting, Congress has marked its entry into the Chandigarh issue. The Aam Aadmi Party has staked a claim on Chandigarh in Punjab and is looking to spread its legs in Haryana as well. The Congress party, in a bid to make it a political issue in Haryana, is making an attempt to give a political setback to AAP and compel it to clear its stand on the Chandigarh issue. Notably, a few Congress ex-MLAs have joined AAP in Haryana.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state. The resolution has been moved against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rule.

Bhagwant Mann while reading the resolution said that this decision is a direct attack on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh. Mann read the resolution at a one-day special assembly session in Chandigarh in Punjab.

On March 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the service conditions of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be matched to that of the Central Civil Services. This decision by the Home Minister is expected to bring big gains to the employees.

( With inputs from ANI )

