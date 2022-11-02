Haryana farmers facing shortage of DAP fertiliser: Hooda

Chandigarh, Nov 2 Haryana's Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday questioned the state BJP government regarding the shortage of fertilisers, record unemployment, and on allocating CET exam centres in far-flung areas.

He said farmers in entire state, including Adampur, are facing the shortage of DAP fertiliser.

"When the Chief Minister was addressing an election rally in Adampur Mandi, farmers were waiting for their turn standing in long queues of fertilisers 50 meters away from the venue. The situation is such that even after standing in queues for several days, farmers are not getting fertilisers for their crops," he said.

"Farmers have to wait for payment for paddy, bajra, and cotton. Despite claims by the government, it is unable to pay the farmers on time. The farmers have not received compensation for the crops damaged due to the weather in every season for the last three years," the former Chief Minister added.

On the issue of unemployment, Hooda said that once again the CMIE data has shown a mirror to the government.

"Due to the policies of the government, Haryana is at the top of the country with an unemployment rate of 31.8 per cent. The unemployment figures released every month tell the same story every time as the present BJP-JJP government has proved to be a complete failure in providing employment to the youth," he stated.

Hooda said the government continues to harass the youth who have been waiting for a long time for the Common Entrance Test (CET).

"The youth have been given CET exam centres 150-200 km away from their homes. Because of this, the candidates, especially the women, have to face a lot of trouble. It has been seen many times that due to such decision of the government, candidates have become victims of fatal accidents, but it seems as if the sensibilities of the government have run out and it has once again put the lives of the youth at risk," he said.

Hooda said that due to this indifference and ignorance, every section of the state wants to change this government. "This change will start from Adampur and the people will teach a lesson to the BJP government with the power of their vote," he added.

The Adampur by-poll will be held on November 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor