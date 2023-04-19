Have full confidence in Army for any contingency: Rajnath

New Delhi, April 19 Terming the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday highlighted the role of the army in guarding the borders, fighting terrorism and also providing assistance to the civil administration.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, Singh expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency while stating that the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue, and disengagement and de-escalation is the best way forward, a statement noted.

Speaking at the first Army Commanders' Conference of this year that commenced in a hybrid format on April 17, the Defence Minister reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army, while saying: "The Army's contribution is applaudable in every domain from security, HADR, medical assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of the Indian Army is very important in nation building as also in the overall national development."

"It is our 'Whole of Government' approach to ensure the availability of the best weapons, equipment and clothing for our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity," he said.

The Defence Minister also complimented the efforts of the BRO, which has led to the incomparable improvement of road communication in the borders both Western and Northern, while working under difficult conditions.

Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army's response to cross-border terrorism, "however, the proxy war by the adversary continues".

"I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue, and for this I again compliment the Indian Army," he said.

Singh also commended the Army for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first hand during his visits to forward areas.

He also applauded the Indian Army for its effort in providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Mission post earthquake in Turkey during 'Operation Dost'.

The Defence Minister expressed his happiness to be present at the Army Commander's conference and complimented the Army leadership for successfully taking ahead the 'Defence and Security' vision of the nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

