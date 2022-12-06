HC summons Assembly Speaker over R'than Cong MLAs' resignation

Jaipur, Dec 6 The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday summoned the Assembly Speaker and the Secretary in connection with the resignations sent by the Congress MLAs on which any action is yet to be taken.

The Jaipur bench of the High Court sent notice to the Speaker and the Secretary while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rajendra Rathore, a BJP legislator from Churu who is the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Keeping in mind that the resignations of 91 Congress MLAs pending with the Speaker C.P. Joshi, Rathore had approached the court.

A bench of Justices M.M. Srivastava and Vinod Kumar Bharwani heard the PIL on Tuesday.

Rathore is representing this case.

He said: "The current government has lost the confidence of the House due to the collective resignation letter of the MLAs. Despite this, policy decisions are being taken by holding cabinet meetings.

"The Divisional Bench has issued a notice of hearing after two weeks. Now, this matter has come under judicial review. I understand now that the appropriate decision will be made," he added.

Now, the Speaker and Secretary of the Assembly will have to present their stand.

Till now, they have not decided on the course of action on these resignations even after the lapse of 70 days.

