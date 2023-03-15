HC's approval sought to file contempt plea against Bengal CM

Kolkata, March 15 Senior advocate of Calcutta High Court and CPI(M)'s Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya has sought the permission of the Calcutta High Court to file a contempt of court petition against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Tuesday while addressing a public meeting, Mamata Banerjee issued an appeal to the judiciary to consider how those whose services have been terminated can be reinstated. "Let it be done under the provisions permissible under the legal system," the Chief Minister said.

Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya on Wednesday sought the permission from the Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya to file the plea.

The division bench has asked Bhattacharya to file an affidavit in the matter before the court by Thursday following which the court will decide whether the contempt petition will be allowed or not.

Bhattacharya's contention was that the Calcutta High Court had ordered for the termination of illegally appointed teachers and non-teaching staff after examining the necessary documents relating to the investigation in the matter.

"The matter is still undergoing the judicial process. In such a situation, such a comment by the chief minister from a public programme was unwarranted and tantamount to contempt of court," Bhattacharya said.

The chief minister had said that she was not against strict action against those who are involved in corruption. "I will support that. But because of their faults let us not penalise the youths by terminating their services. Just today I heard that two youths have committed suicide after their services were terminated. Not each of those whose services have been terminated is my party cadre," the Chief Minister said.

