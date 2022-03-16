‘He was always in my prayers, will always be' says Bhagwant Mann's ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur

As Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony started both his children Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and Dilshan Mann (17) are reported to be attending their father's swearing too. They have flown all the way through the United States to attend the ceremony, Bhagwant Mann's ex-wife informed this.

Bhagwant Mann and Inderpreet Kaur had divorced back in 2018 since then Kaur with her children shifted to the US, while Mann continued his life in Punjab India. After the victory of AAP in Punjab Bhagwant Mann's ex-wife expressed her happiness and told a news portal that “Both our children have reached India and they will attend Bhagwant’s swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan. They are overwhelmed and very excited. They need some time to sink-in this feeling.”

“I always worked hard for his success but behind his back. I have never said anything bad for him from my side. He was always in my prayers for all these years and will always continue to be. Yes, there were physical distances but that doesn’t mean we were not praying for his success. It’s just that I was busy here in the US with my work and children’s studies,” said Inderpreet.

During the divorce, Bhagwant Mann said that he choose the ‘Punjab family over his own family'. He said ‘Jo latkeyan si chiran to o hal ho gaya, Court ch eh faisla kal ho gaya.. ek passey si parivaar, dujey passey si parivaar.. main taan yaaron Punjab de vall ho gaya…’ ( A long pending issue has been solved. The court has decided. I had to choose between my two families. I have chosen Punjab).’