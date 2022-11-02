Hemant Soren's schedule doesn't mention ED summon on Thursday

Ranchi, Nov 2 The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a summon to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear before its Ranchi office on Thursday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case.

However, the programme schedule issued by the Chief Minister's public relations team on Wednesday does not mention Soren visiting the ED office in the Jharkhand capital on Thursday. Instead, as per the schedule, Soren will take part in the National Tribal Dance Festival in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Soren had said that he will give a befitting reply to the ED summon, adding that he is not afraid of conspiracies. He claimed that when his adversaries and opposition fail to compete politically, they unfairly put constitutional forces into use against him.

"History is witness that those who cannot compete with Eklavya in archery ask for his thumb. But they are unaware that we are from the land of Sidho-Kanhu. Our ancestors taught us never to give up. We know how to fight in every battle and win," Soren said.

"All such conspiracies will be answered by the youth, farmers, labourers, Dalits, women, tribals and elders of the state, whose faith is with us," Soren said.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday decided to call a special Assembly session on November 11.

According to a notification, a Cabinet meeting would be held on November 10 and the next day (November 11), a special session of the Assembly would be convened during which a bill related to Jharkhand's domicile policy would be tabled.

At a press conference held here, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said the party is seeking suggestions from legal experts on the ED summon sent to Soren, and any decision in this regard would be taken accordingly in the coming days.

