Heroic deeds of Brigadier Chandpuri will ever inspire youth: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Feb 17 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the heroic deeds of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country will ever inspire youth for selfless service to the country.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri at Chandpur Rurki in SBS Nagar, said the war hero of 1971 Indo-Pak war had played a vanguard role in scripting the victory of the country against Pakistan.

He said Punjabis had played a major role by making supreme sacrifices during the national freedom struggle. Likewise, Mann said the Punjabis are also on forefront for making countless sacrifices to preserve the freedom of the country.

The Chief Minister said the brave hearts perform their duty despite of scorching heat and spine-chilling cold to ensure that the people can sleep peacefully in their homes.

He recalled that in 1971 Pakistan had considered Longewala as a soft target to intrude in India as Brigadier Chandpuri was having a company of only 120 soldiers with him.

Mann said though the situation was not in favour of India but despite all odds Brigadier Chandpuri led the country to path of victory through his heroism and valour.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed for carving out a society as envisioned by these great martyrs. He said in consonance to it 500 Aam Aadmi clinics are providing quality health services to the people of the state.

Likewise, Mann said that the Schools of Eminence have been set for imparting quality education to the students so that students can compete with their convent educated peers.

The Chief Minister said that 87 per cent households in Punjab are getting free power due to the efforts of government. Likewise, he said efforts are afoot to provide employment to the youth of state.

The Chief Minister also announced that Kandi canal will be soon made operational to facilitate the farmers of the region.

