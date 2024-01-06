Hezbollah claims responsibility for rocket barrage in northern Israel

Jerusalem, Jan 6 Lebanese military group Hezbollah on Saturday claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage from Lebanon on Mount Meron in northern Israel.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli military installation in the area with 62 projectiles, adding that the attack is "an initial response" to the alleged Israeli killing of Hamas' Deputy Chief Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon on Tuesday.

"Nearly 40 launches from Lebanon toward the area of Meron in northern Israel were identified," said a statement issued earlier on Saturday morning by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, the IDF responded by striking a Lebanese military cell that took part in the launches.

Israeli media reported that there were explosions close to Mount Meron after sirens sounded in nearly 90 communities close to the northern border with Lebanon. Video circulating on social media showed smoke in several areas in Mount Meron.

No injuries were reported.

