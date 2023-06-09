High-security digital jail to be set up near Ludhiana: Punjab CM Mann

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], June 9 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced the construction of a High-Security digital jail in the state to be spread over 50 acres of land for the hearing of cases related to dreaded criminals within the jail complex only.

Addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited Jail Warders here today, Chief Minister Mann said, "Rs 100 crore has been approved by the Government of India to set up this digital jail near Ludhiana for hearing of cases pertaining to the hardcore criminals in the state within the jail complex."

"Judges will have separate cabins in the jail for special hearings of such dreaded criminals who are a major threat to the state so that they should not be moved out of jail for this purpose," he added.

Bhagwant Mann also said that the jail department will soon have its ultra-modern office in Mohali for which land has been identified.

On the occasion, Punjab CM mentioned that efforts are being made to modernize the police force on scientific lines.

"Punjab Police is being updated to tackle cybercrime in the state and various new reforms are being introduced. High-tech jammers and other equipment are being installed in jails to check the use of mobile phones from inside the prison," he said.

Chief Minister Mann also made an announcement regarding an anti-drone technology that is being introduced by the Punjab Police to check the infiltration through drones from across the border.

"Massive efforts are being made to transform the Police stations of the state by pumping in a number of resources adding that infrastructure in terms of vehicles, weapons and others are also being spruced up in the department," CM Mann said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Punjab will be soon joining hands with multinational Google to update the state Police on modern lines.

He said, "Comprehensive blueprint has already been prepared in this regard and the formal agreement will be signed soon. Bhagwant Mann said that it will help in enhancing the efficiency of the Punjab Police to tackle any sort of unforeseen challenge in the state."

Chief Minister said that several initiatives are being taken for reforming the inmates in jails so that they can learn something in life.

He also said that Rs 4.5 crore will be given for laying synthetic tracks on the campus and an ultramodern hostel will come up at Rs 3 crore within the campus along with Rs 25 lakh for a firing range in the complex.

On the occasion, Bhagwant Mann also announced Rs 25 lakh for the construction of roads on the campus.

The Chief Minister also said that Rs 10 crore will be spent on providing raw materials for various training to inmates and 351 new posts will be created in the jail department along with the construction of a Special Women's Jail in the state.

Bhagwant Mann said, "There is no dearth of funds in the state and every effort will be made to strengthen, modernize and upgrade jails in Punjab."

Congratulating the new recruits, the Chief Minister expressed hope that they will discharge their duty with utmost commitment and dedication.

"Cops deliver their duty even in hostile conditions to ensure that peace prevails in the state. Duty cannot be measured in money as it is one of the most important services to the nation and its people," Punjab CM said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also felicitated the recruited warders for outstanding performance during their training.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor