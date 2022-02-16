High voting does not indicate anti-government mandate: Goa CM

Panaji, Feb 16 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the high voting percentage in his Sanquelim Assembly constituency, as well as the overall high percentage of voting in the state, should not be construed as a vote against the government.

He also said that the BJP would win 22 plus seats in the February 14 Assembly polls, after a party conducted an election review meeting in which its candidates, election agents and party office bearers from constituency units were present.

"Many people do not know that in 2012, 92 per cent of the people had voted. In 2017, 90 per cent and now it is 89 per cent. This could mean that voting is three per cent less (this time) and that opponents were unable to draw three per cent (voters to cast ballot). In many booths, the opposition personnel were not even present," Sawant told reporters.

"If opponents had managed to draw out their people, voting would have been 92 per cent. Opponents should be happy till March 10," he said.

The Chief Minister contested from Sanquelim constituency which reported the highest voting percentage in the state at 89.64 per cent. In all, 78.94 per cent voting was reported in the state for the February 14 polls.

Asked if the high voter turn-out in the state was an indication of an anti-government mandate, the Chief Minister said: "There is no question of anti-voting (against the government) because of the increased percentage. We have faith in the people of Goa."

