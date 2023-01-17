Hill politics: Hamro Party to approach SC against new board in Darjeeling Municipality

Kolkata, Jan 17 Ajay Edwards- founded Hamro Party has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the newly formed board in Darjeeling Municipality by Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) and Trinamool Congress alliance.

"The BGPM-Trinamool Congress alliance has gained control over the Darjeeling Municipality from us through the backdoors by adopting unethical means. We will not accept that easily and have decided to approach the Supreme Court in the matter," he said.

To recall, in the Darjeeling Municipality polls in February last year, the Hamro Party took control of the board by gaining a majority. However, things changed within eight months as six elected Hamro Party councillors shifted to the BGPM- Trinamool Congress alliance by virtue of which the latter had taken control of the board in the civic body. Dipen Thakuri, one of the six turncoat Hamro Party councillors has been appointed as the new chairman of Darjeeling Municipality.

Ajay Edwards' decision to approach the Supreme Court on this count has been appreciated by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo, Bimal Gurung. "The BGPM chief Anit Thapa is resorting to dirty politics. Hamro Party gained the majority in Darjeeling Municipality through popular mandate. Hence, the Hamro Party should have been given enough time to continue. But this dirty politics by BGPM- Trinamool Congress combine will unite the opposition forces in the hills," Gurung said.

Meanwhile, by- election is scheduled for one of the wards of Darjeeling Municipality following the resignation of its councillor Amar Lama from that post. The Hamro Party and GJM have decided they will field a unanimous candidate for that bypolls instead of contesting individually.

The formation of the new board by BGPM- Trinamool Congress has paved the way for Edwards and Gurung to come together. Influential hill leader Binoy Tamang, who has recently severed ties with Trinamool Congress too has joined hands with them. The trio has formed a new platform "Gorkha Swabhiman Manch".

