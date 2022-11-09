Himachal 2022 Elections: Congress has history of false promises and false guarantees, says, PM Modi

Ahead of the Himachal 2022 Assembly Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi todayaddressed public meetings in Chambi & Sujanpur, Himachal Pradesh.PM Modi started his second address at Sujanpur by highlighting the time he had spent with the people of Himachal as a ‘karyakarta’ and told people about his life during those days.PM Modi slammed the Congress for not delivering basic needs to the people of Himachal for decades. PM Modi further said that Congress still believes that the people of Himachal will vote for them as they believe in the formula of an alternative government every 5 years. PM Modi reiterated that the Congress has been on a sharp decline and is being rejected by the majority of states as Congress considers itself bigger than anything.

Continuing further he said, the people of Himachal are the biggest sufferers of the betrayal and deceit committed by Congress during their rule for many years. Whereas, BJP has made constant efforts to provide basic facilities to every door-to-door of Himachal.""The condition of Congress is deteriorating day after day. Congress has completely been wiped out from the areas which were once considered its strongholds. Congress has a history of false promises and false guarantees," he added. Highlighting the stark differences between the BJP and the Congress, PM Modi said that BJP has made the development of the nation its top priority in politics. PM Modi further added that the people of India, today, are voting for the BJP to return to power in many states whilst doing away with an anti-incumbency mindset. PM Modi gave examples of how states like Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand and UP have been voting for the BJP to increase the pace of development in the state. Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh on 12 November 2022 to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 8 December 2022.