Himachal a land of gods and goddesses: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, May 15 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the state is a land of gods and goddesses, and people have faith in the local deities.

Thakur said this while addressing a large gathering at the closing ceremony of the district-level Seepur Fair near Mashobra, close to Shimla.

He said that festivals are celebrated round the year as mark of respect for these deities. "Fairs and festivals are the rich repository of cultural diversity of the state. The festivals also help emotional and social integration of society," he said.

He announced that an Ayurvedic dispensary would be opened at Seepur besides a health sub-centre at Kanhola, and that the Mashobra-Sitapur-Devthi road would be metalled.

The Chief Minister said further that only those societies progress and prosper that love and respect its tradition and culture. He said that one must always be proud of their tradition irrespective of what one achieves in life.

He added that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi always makes sure to showcase the rich culture and tradition of the country wherever he visits.

Thakur said that the government in its four-and-a-half years of tenure has ensured that all policies, programmes, and schemes of the state are aimed at welfare and upliftment of the vulnerable sections.

The Chief Minister went on to say that the government has decided to provide 50 per cent concession on fare in the state-run buses and free power up to 125 units per month from July to every household. Also, the government has decided to provide free water in rural areas.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj while felicitating the people of the area said fairs and festivals since time immemorial were main means of entertainment.

He said the festivals also provide people an opportunity for socialisation.

Pradhan Gram Panchayat of Mashobra, Gaytri Devi, while welcoming the Chief Minister detailed the demands of the area. Balak Ram, convener of the Seepur Mela Committee, detailed the rich historic significance of the fair and urged the Chief Minister for upgrading it to state level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor