Himachal CM calls on Modi

New Delhi, May 11 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and urged him for holding a national-level function on completion of Centre's eight years in office on May 31 in the state.

He said Himachal Pradesh would be honoured to hold the function.

He thanked the Prime Minister for his special affection for the state and its people and expressed gratitude for supporting the state in every way for its speedy development.

The Chief Minister also discussed about ongoing projects in the state with the Prime Minister.

He also apprised him about the efforts of the state government towards making Himachal a green state.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the state government towards achieving this objective. He assured of all possible support to the state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to visit Himachal Pradesh.

He urged her to participate in a conference with heads of all banks in the state to hold deliberations for increasing credit-deposit ratio that is less at present and to explore possibilities to provide more loans to women and self-help groups to empower women.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor