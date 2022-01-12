Himachal CM inaugurates heliport in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 12 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated a heliport in the state capital with an outlay of Rs 18 crore.

The Chief Minister said the government of India had provided Rs 12.13 crore for the construction of the heliport under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, and another Rs 6 crore under UDAN-II.

He said the heliport would not only provide much-needed relief to the high-end tourists visiting the state, but will also be used in case of medical emergency as it is near the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.

The three-storied heliport has all modern facilities, including a VIP lounge. Spread over 10.3 bighas, it has been beautified by mural paintings.

The Chief Minister said similar heliports are also being constructed in Baddi, Rampur and Mandi under UDAN-II.

He said the government would send a proposal to the Ministries of Tourism and Civil Aviation for the construction of new heliports in Reckong Peo, Chamba, Dalhousie, Jhanjeli and Jawalaji, as they would give fillip to tourism activities in these areas.

Currently, the state has 64 helipads and 38 are being constructed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor