Himachal CM opens Kangra Valley festival

Dharamsala, June 2 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday inaugurated the Kangra Valley Summer Festival 2022 here.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that organising the Kangra Valley Summer Festival is a commendable step towards promoting tourism in the valley, in which various artistes get an opportunity to showcase their talent.

He said a food corner has also been set up in the summer festival this time, where tourists coming from different parts of India as well as abroad will be able to taste traditional Himachali delicacies.

The Chief Minister said that Dharamsala is a world famous tourist destination and the state government is making all-out efforts to promote tourism here.

The Kangra Valley Summer Festival will culminate on June 9.

