Himachal: Congress to rely on former CM late Virbhadra Singh's legacy in forthcoming assembly polls

Congress in Himachal Pradesh is relying on the former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh's legacy in the state.

The state congress Chief and wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh, said on Sunday that the people of the state want to see the picture of Virbhadra Singh in the campaign and want to bring back the congress party in power.

"We don't have any shortage of leaders; we shall bring all leaders for the campaign as per the need in the campaign for the Assembly elections here. We will be going without him (Virbhadra Singh) to the elections. He was the only leader who used to bring everyone together, we shall try to carry and we are carrying his legacy. People have demanded Virbhadra's face in the campaign as a big poster as they still remember his love, affection, and contribution to the state. We are definitely winning the state elections and will form the government," she said.

The Congress Chief said that the BJP leadership is trying to credit those development works done by Virbhadra Singh but the people remember the development works in each and every corner of the state.

"4 medical colleges were given during the Government of Manmohan Singh in the state, IIT was given for Mandi and many such developments were done in the state," she added.

She slammed Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for taking credit for the development done by Virbhadra Singh.

"They (BJP) are taking credit for the development done by the others, during the past five years the Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur has completed and inaugurated those projects which were initiated with budget by Virbhadra Singh, people want to see that development back and we shall bring congress in power to resume that development," said Singh.

On being asked about the infighting, and distribution of tickets and for her being in the fray for chief ministership, she said that the party will collectively fight to win the maximum seats and form the government.

"As far as you talk about the distribution, it has been done after conducting surveys and also, we were able to distribute the tickets as people demanded. We wanted the winnable people to come forward. People are disappointed with the BJP government in the state. People were expecting that the double-engine government will do big work in the state. They are now comparing the BJP with the development done by Virbhadra Singh Ji, people of the state have made up their minds to elect the congress in the state. What we have assured as ten guarantees, we shall fulfil all as we have studied the financial implications. Be it the Old Pension Scheme, Start-up fund for youth, employment and many such others," said the Congress leader.

Refuting the rumours of infighting in the state Congress leadership, she said, "There is no infighting in the state Congress leadership, winnability was the prime criteria and tickets were given accordingly, we are trying to put in place everything those who are unhappy, will be with us and they will be heard once the government is formed," she added.

On being asked if she is in the fray to get the Chief Minister's berth, she said, "No I am not, there is no such question. We want to form the government and make maximum Congress MLAs win and it will be decided by them once the government is formed."

Singh said that she does not see any impact of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

"There is no big impact of the AAP in the state. Those small leaders who were neither finding any place in congress nor in BJP, have joined them. But the people of the state don't want them here. People know they brought the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi here and people were also brought there from Punjab and Delhi," Singh said.

On being asked about the rumours of her joining before or after the elections joining BJP, she said that she can't even think about this.

"I feel disheartened because people are trying to spread rumours that we may join the BJP. There is no question of doing. We can't even think about this. Virbhadra Singh Ji spent 60 years of his political career in the Congress party and today, you are talking about this, these all are rumours and I don't buy it," said Singh.

Her son and young congress leader, Vikramaditya Singh, is happy that the central leadership of congress has selected candidates for Himachal Assembly elections with a mixture of young and experienced leaders.

He wants to carry forward the Virbhadra Model of Development in the state and wants to fulfil his father's dreams for his constituency, he has prepared his own report card to the public for his five years of development during his period in opposition and during his father's period as legislator of Shimla Rural segment.

"I am happy that the central Congress leadership has done ticket allocation with a mixture of new youth and experienced candidates. We want to carry forward the Virbhadra Model of development in the state which includes education, health care, and ration to the poor. There are 14 lakh unemployed youth in the state. We have promised a Rs 680 crore package to youth for self-employed," he said.

We shall form Congress governments and fulfil all promises. There are 2.5 Lakh employees in the state, we shall implement the Old Pension Scheme for them. We shall also give 1,500 rupees to the women as assurance.

On being asked about dynasty politics, he said family politics is not an issue but it is about winnability.

"The BJP has a double standard for family politics; they have four candidates from the political families. We give the sole criteria to inability, the ball rests in the court of people. There are people-centric issues in the state," said Vikramaditya.

Vikramaditya further said that Virbhadra Singh during his tenure as MLA in Shimla Rural seat has put Rs 1,500 crore into development works.

"I have come with the report card for my assembly segment, I have put Rs 110 crore in development works with a positive attitude despite being in opposition, Virbhadra Singh Ji during his tenure as MLA in Shimla Rural seat has put Rs 1,500 crore development works. I believe in working in a transparent way. Every penny has been accounted for this and we shall win the seat and fulfil the dream of Virbhadra Singh," he added.

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12, while the counting of the votes will be done on December 8.

The Congress declared its first list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state with the party fielding senior leaders including Kaul Singh Thakur, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Asha Kumari and Chander Kumar.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, has again been fielded from Shimla Rural.

The party has fielded sitting 19 MLAs from their traditional seats in the first list.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor