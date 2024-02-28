Himachal Political Crisis: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania Expels 15 BJP MLAs Amid Crisis for Ruling Congress

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania expelled 15 BJP MLAs, including LoP Jairam Thakur, Vipin Singh Parmar, Randheer Sharma, Lokender Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Surender Shori, Deep Raj, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dileep Thakur and Inder Singh Gandhi for allegedly shouting slogans and misconduct in the Chamber today (February 28). House has been adjourned till 12 noon.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania Expelled 15 BJP MLAs:

15 BJP MLAs including LoP Jairam Thakur, Vipin Singh Parmar, Randheer Sharma, Lokender Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Surender Shori, Deep Raj, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dileep Thakur and Inder Singh Gandhi, have been expelled by the… — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

Earlier, Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan in Shimla amid the Congress crisis after the results of the Rajya Sabha election. Leader of opposition and BJP Leader Jairam Thakur, along with BJP MLAs, also met the Himachal Pradesh Governor.

Jairam Thakur Met Himachal Pradesh Governor:

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly LoP & BJP Leader Jairam Thakur along with BJP MLAs meet #HimachalPradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla#HimachalPradeshCrisispic.twitter.com/5ZuzCnNTMJ — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 28, 2024

Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh resigned from his post on Wednesday, a day after the Rajya Sabha election result in the state. "I am there where I am. I will hold due discussions and deliberations with my people, supporters, and well-wishers in the coming times. After due discussions, we will take the future course of action," said Vikramaditya Singh when asked if he will continue in the party.