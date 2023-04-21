Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap resigns

New Delhi, April 21 Himachal Pradesh BJP President Suresh Kashyap has resigned from the post. According to sources, Suresh Kashyap has submitted his resignation to the party's national president J.P. Nadda.

As per sources, in his letter submitted to Nadda, Kashyap has cited "personal reasons" for leaving the post. However, his resignation is being considered as a sign of major reshuffle in the state unit of Himachal Pradesh BJP.

After the defeat in state assembly elections last year, the BJP now does not want to take any risk further regarding Himachal Pradesh in view of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. Therefore, the BJP is likely to reorganise the party's state unit in the coming days.

Suresh Kashyap himself is a Lok Sabha MP from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and it is believed that the party may reatin him as candidate again in 2024.

