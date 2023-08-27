Himachal to set up police outposts in forests

Shimla, Aug 27 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday issued the directions to integrate forest outposts with police outposts to combat timber smuggling.

Chairing a meeting of the Forest Department here, the Chief Minister emphasised the installation of advanced technology, including CCTV surveillance, at the integrated outposts.

He said timber smuggling results in revenue loss for the government and the Forest Department should take proactive measures to restrain the illegal trade.

The forests of Himachal serve as the lungs of northern India, besides trees being highly valuable assets to the state, he said. However, the torrential rains have caused significant damage to them, resulting in immense losses.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of the Forest Department promptly removing the uprooted trees from the forests and ensuring their proper disposal.

He also reviewed the working plans for harvesting khair trees in five forest divisions -- Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Nalagarh, and Kutlaihar.

