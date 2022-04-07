Himachal to start Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic

Shimla, April 7 The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet during a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday gave its approval to start one Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic in every Assembly constituency.

These mobile clinics would have facilities for testing, consultation, prescription, including dispensing of medicine, basic laboratory services, vaccination facilities and procedures by a doctor to those in remote areas having little access to medical facilities.

This would go a long way in improving access and coverage of health services in rural areas, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also decided to grant higher pay structure to the categories of police constables appointed in 2015 and 2016 by allowing grant of higher pre-revised pay band and grade on a notional basis since the new Himachal Pradesh (Revised Pay) Rules 2022 have come into force on January 1, 2022, effective from January 2016.

The constables now have the option for fixation of pay under the relevant factor of pay fixation and the payment of arrears of pay would depend upon their options under the revised rules.

