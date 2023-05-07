"Himanta Biswa Sarma is spineless...sat in BJP's lap fearing probe": Bhupesh Baghel

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 : Launching a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday alleged that the Assam CM left the Congress party after a probe was launched against him.

Speaking to , Bhupesh Baghel said, "No one is greedy as much as Himanta Biswa Sarma. He left the Congress party just for getting power. He left the party, that gave him the identity. He is such a spineless person, that once a probe was launched on him, he ran into the BJP's lap".

"Today, the man who changed his party is questioning Congress. Does he even have the morality to accuse Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?" Baghel further said.

His remarks came hours after the Assam Chief Minister scathingly attacked Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi is giving a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi...Sonia Gandhi has been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, and now this person (Rahul Gandhi) comes and gives a guarantee to the people of Karnataka."

Earlier in the day, the Chhattisgarh CM hit out at the BJP and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy campaigning in Karnataka amid the violence in Mpur.

"PM is busy doing campaigns in Karnataka. The Northeast is burning, and soldiers are dying, but PM is not saying anything. In his campaign, there is no discussion about the welfare of the people of Karnataka, but the whole conversation is about himself. They are just campaigning and seeking votes," he had said.

