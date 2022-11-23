Himanta Biswa Sarma's'Saddam Hussein' dig for Rahul Gandhi; Congress retorts at Assam CM's 'stunt'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bearded appearance, which he said resembled that of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Addressing a campaign rally in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, the Assam chief minister said, "If he (Rahul Gandhi) wanted to change his looks, why did not he choose to look like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Jawaharlal Nehru? Even Gandhi ji's look would have been better, but why he is he changing his face to look like Saddam Hussein now?"

Sarma also hit out at the Congress leader's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, "Rahul Gandhi is visiting places where there are no elections."

Soon after the statement of the Assam CM went viral on social media platforms, Congress leaders termed it as a "stunt".

"You (Assam CM) just want a headline and you get that only when you take Rahul Gandhi's name. Himanta Biswa Sarma can say anything. He can go to any level for power. We don't pay attention to such statement," Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said while speaking to ANI.

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas also condemned the Assam CM's remark against Rahul Gandhi and said, "He (Assam CM Sarma) is the same person who used to praise Rahul Gandhi, and now he is giving such shameful statements and comparing Rahul Gandhi with Saddam Hussein."

"People like Sarma are criminals and he will never become the Chief Minister again. BJP must learn from Rahul Gandhi. India is in his DNA, and he considers the national flag his religion," Khachariyawas said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor