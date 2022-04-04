HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam won't seek 2nd term

Hong Kong, April 4 Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday that she will not seek a second term and won't contest in the city's upcoming election to choose a new head.

The nomination period for the once-in-five-year chief executive election of the HKSAR began on Sunday and will run through April 16, reports Xinhua news agency.

The election will be held on May 8.

Addressing the media, Lam, who became the Chief Executive in 2017, said her decision was "entirely" based on family considerations.

"They think it is time for me to go home... Family is the most important part of me," she was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post newspaper.

"It's not a question of evaluating my performance or the performance of the Hong Kong government in this term," she added.

"This is a question of my personal wish and aspirations. My personal wish and aspirations are entirely based on my family's consideration."

Meanwhile, the deadline for candidate to submit their nomination form will be 5 p.m. on April 14, according to the Electoral Affairs Commission.

Under the government's current anti-Covid policies, group gatherings of more than two persons at a public place or multi-household gatherings involving more than two households at any private premises are prohibited, and the ban is extended to April 20.

