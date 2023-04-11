Holding UP Municipal polls through EVMs challenged in HC

Saharanpur (UP), April 11 A Saharanpur-based man has challenged the constitutional validity of holding municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh through EVMs.

The writ mentions section 44 of the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, which specifies that "at every election in a ward where a poll is taken, votes shall be cast by secret ballot and no vote shall be received by proxy".

According to the petitioner Harpal Singh, a social activist, "No amendment has been done in the rule specified under 'manner of voting' in the Act. The state election commission's directions to conduct a poll through EVM do not hold well in the eyes of the law. Hence, conducting polls through EVMs is illegal."

Akhilesh Kumar Rajbhar, petitioner's lawyer representing the case in Allahabad high court, said, "The petition has been filed with an application that the hearing be conducted on an urgent basis owing to the ongoing process for the election. UP chief secretary, principal secretary of the urban development department and the state election commission have been made the respondents in the case."

Meanwhile, the poll process has already begun and filing of nominations has started from Tuesday for the election to be held on May 4 and 11.

EVMs have also started reaching the district headquarters. As the model code of conduct is already in place, the UP government cannot make any amendment to the Act and there is not enough time for paper ballot printing.



amita/shb/Hyderabad, April 11 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid tributes to social scientist and philosopher Mahatma Jyotirao Govinda Rao Phule on his 197th birth anniversary.

Chandrasekhar Rao said that aspirations and actions of Jyotirao Phule, who dedicated his entire life to the fight against hegemonic values and for equality in all fields, are still an inspiration to the present generations.

KCR said that Jyotiba Phule had taken up activities almost 200 years ago with an aim to uplift Dalits, tribal and backward communities against caste and gender discrimination.

The CM said that the path of social equality followed by Jyotiba Phule paved the way to bring a radical change in the traditional social values and systems in the Indian society of that time.

He noted that Phule's action plan encouraged women and Dalits and Backward communities to fight for qualitative change.

The CM recalled that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar himself declared Mahatma Phule as his 'guru'. He stated that the state government is implementing development and welfare programmes, according it priority to fulfill the aspirations of great people like Jyotiba Phule.

With his inspiration, the state government is working towards the development of the weaker sections by following the policy of 'Development is an antidote to discrimination'. The Chief Minister said that with the development and welfare schemes implemented by the state government, Dalits, tribals, weaker sections and women in Telangana achieved good results in socio- political, economic and cultural aspects and progressed towards social equality.

The CM said that most of the beneficiaries of the programmes implemented by the state government are Backward communities. Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship, Skill Training for SCs, Free Electricity up to 101 Units for SCs, Special Development Fund for Scheduled Tribes, TS Pride for Entrepreneurs, Free Electricity up to 101 Units for STs, Self Respect buildings for Tribals and Upgradation of Tandas as Gram Panchayats are implemented exclusively for development of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Phule was a great man who dedicated his life for the downtrodden. He called him a pioneer of social justice and women empowerment movements in modern India.

He said Phule believed that development and justice is possible with education. "His path is our journey," said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also remembered Phule on his birth anniversary.

The Governor noted that Phule was a champion of equal rights for all people and is remembered for his socio-cultural reforms and for his contribution to women's education and empowerment.



ms/shb/Hyderabad, April 11 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid tributes to social scientist and philosopher Mahatma Jyotirao Govinda Rao Phule on his 197th birth anniversary.

Chandrasekhar Rao said that aspirations and actions of Jyotirao Phule, who dedicated his entire life to the fight against hegemonic values and for equality in all fields, are still an inspiration to the present generations.

KCR said that Jyotiba Phule had taken up activities almost 200 years ago with an aim to uplift Dalits, tribal and backward communities against caste and gender discrimination.

The CM said that the path of social equality followed by Jyotiba Phule paved the way to bring a radical change in the traditional social values and systems in the Indian society of that time.

He noted that Phule's action plan encouraged women and Dalits and Backward communities to fight for qualitative change.

The CM recalled that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar himself declared Mahatma Phule as his 'guru'. He stated that the state government is implementing development and welfare programmes, according it priority to fulfill the aspirations of great people like Jyotiba Phule.

With his inspiration, the state government is working towards the development of the weaker sections by following the policy of 'Development is an antidote to discrimination'. The Chief Minister said that with the development and welfare schemes implemented by the state government, Dalits, tribals, weaker sections and women in Telangana achieved good results in socio- political, economic and cultural aspects and progressed towards social equality.

The CM said that most of the beneficiaries of the programmes implemented by the state government are Backward communities. Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship, Skill Training for SCs, Free Electricity up to 101 Units for SCs, Special Development Fund for Scheduled Tribes, TS Pride for Entrepreneurs, Free Electricity up to 101 Units for STs, Self Respect buildings for Tribals and Upgradation of Tandas as Gram Panchayats are implemented exclusively for development of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Phule was a great man who dedicated his life for the downtrodden. He called him a pioneer of social justice and women empowerment movements in modern India.

He said Phule believed that development and justice is possible with education. "His path is our journey," said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also remembered Phule on his birth anniversary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor