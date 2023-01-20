"Hoped action is taken against corrupt": Sachin Pilot on Rajasthan graft

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday, said that he had hoped that the Ashok Gehlot administration would take action against those found involved in alleged corruption during the previous BJP regime.

However, Pilot, who has been vocal against the Chief Minister lately, said that he "believes" that action will be taken against the corrupt in a year's time that the government has left before the state enters election mode.

"Yesterday I said that the BJP government in Rajasthan was corrupt. We had exposed many irregularities with evidence. We had gone till Delhi. I had hoped that action would be taken against those found involved in corruption. We have a year's time, I believe action will be taken," Pilot said while speaking to the media.

"Be it the carpet scam, or the many allegations of different scandals related to Lalit Modi, which we had proved. I believe the action would be taken," he added.

This comes a day after Pilot, in another attack in a series of attacks against his own state government, said that no action has been taken against the alleged corruption of the previous Vasundhara Raje government in the state even after four years of completion of the Congress administration.

"We had challenged the Vasundhara Raje government that we will expose your corruption. The people had voted us to power in 2018 hoping that we would conduct a probe into the corruption and act against the corrupt. Officials and leaders were involved in corruption. We had assured action," Pilot said while addressing a Kisan rally in Pali.

"Four years of our government have passed and 11 months are left, I hope that action will be taken against the corrupt," he added.

Earlier this week, Sachin Pilot took an apparent jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling the paper leak cases an act of "witchcraft".

Without naming Gehlot, Pilot said that it was "witchcraft" that the papers which were locked in a vault before exams, got leaked. Notably, Gehlot is often referred to as a 'magician' in the Congress.

"Everyone is saddened when a paper gets leaked. I welcome the action being taken against those who are caught in this matter. But when such incidents take place repeatedly, responsibilities have to be fixed. It is said that no official or leader was involved in this. The question paper is locked in the vault. Being locked in the vault, the paper reached out to the students, it is witchcraft. How can this happen? It is not possible," Pilot said while addressing a gathering on Wednesday.

Stepping up the attack, Pilot also questioned the political appointments being given to the retiring officers and said that the workers who work hard to bring the party to power should be given a first chance.

"It has been four years since our government was formed. Many workers have got appointments. But the officers are getting political appointments whose proportion is not right. The officers who retire at 5 pm in the evening are given political appointments by 12 am at night. While the workers and leaders whose blood and sweat brought the government to power, should be given the first chance," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

