'Hostages release efforts turn to Israeli-foreign dual citizenship'

Gaza, Oct 22 Efforts to release hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip will continue, and now focuses on those with Israeli-foreign dual citizenship, a media report said, citing a Palestinian source.

There are also ongoing efforts from the Qatari and Egyptian sides to facilitate a ceasefire between Gaza-ruling Hamas and Israel, the source who was familiar with the matter told Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity.

"We hope that the release of the two American hostages will open the door to other aspects," the source noted.

--IANS

