Houthis head to Jordan to discuss lifting siege on Yemeni city

Sanaa, May 23 Yemen's Houthi militia said they had sent representatives to Jordan's capital Amman to attend a UN-sponsored negotiation over lifting the siege on Taiz city as part of the ongoing truce.

The delegation left Sanaa on board a UN plane, Xinhua news agency quoted Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as saying on Sunday.

The government-controlled Taiz has been under siege since the civil war erupted in Yemen in late 2014.

Lifting the blockade on Taiz would facilitate the movement of citizens and allow humanitarian aid access.

Lifting the siege is the last major term to be fulfilled pursuant to the agreement reached by parties fighting in Yemen's civil war before entering a two-month UN-brokered ceasefire on April 2.

The warring parties also agreed to resume commercial flights to and from the Houthi-held Sanaa airport and allow the entry of fuel ships into the Houthi-held port of Hodeidah, which both have seen breakthroughs in the last weeks.

On May 19, the Houthis said they are considering a request by the UN to extend the ongoing truce with the Yemeni government, which expires on June 2.

The truce marks the first breakthrough in more than seven years in efforts to end the war in Yemen that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.

