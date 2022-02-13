Houthis seize strategic Yemeni city from army: Source

Sanaa, Feb 13 The Yemeni Houthis drove the government army out of the strategic Harad city in the northern province of Hajjah, killing more than 60 soldiers and injuring 140 others, a military source said.

"The rebels recaptured the al-Mihsam military camp and the range of high mountains from the army during today's battle," the source told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

"The rebel snipers killed more than 60 soldiers who had infiltrated into the southern and western neighbourhoods and wounded 140 others," he said.

The Saudi-led coalition forces backing the Yemeni government army launched three airstrikes against the Houthi advance, the source said, adding that "the army now is out of this strategic city", which borders Saudi Arabia.

The defeat is a major blow to the Yemeni government army which had recaptured most of the city in a fierce battle that began last week.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control over northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to exile.

