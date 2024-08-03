'How Did Jailed Sachin Vaze Talk To Media?': Congress Alleges Conspiracy After Allegations Against Deshmukh

Suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, currently incarcerated on serious charges, has accused former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of misconduct. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee’s chief spokesperson, Atul Londhe, has raised questions about the forces behind Vaze's allegations and demanded an investigation into how Vaze was allowed to speak to the media from custody.

Sachin Vaze has leveled serious allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Vaze claims that Deshmukh was involved in accepting bribes through his personal assistants.

Hitting out at the allegations, Atul Londhe questioned, "Who permitted Sachin Vaze to speak to the media? An accused person in custody is not allowed to interact with the media. This needs to be investigated immediately, and the police officers responsible for Vaze's security should be suspended."

In his remarks, Londhe reiterated how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) misuses government agencies. "We have consistently exposed how the BJP manipulates the system. The then Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, was used by the BJP to falsely accuse and trap leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Now, former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Shyam Manav have exposed Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, revealing his corrupt face. To divert attention from this, they have brought forward Sachin Vaze, who is in jail."

Londhe also highlighted other instances where opposition leaders were allegedly targeted. "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail on false charges. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also imprisoned. Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and former Minister Nawab Malik were in jail, yet they were not permitted to speak to the media. Why and how is Sachin Vaze allowed this privilege? What is Vaze’s connection to the government?" he asked.