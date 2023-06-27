HP: BJP submits memorandum to Governor demanding NIA investigation in Chamba murder case

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 : Bharatiya Janata Party held protests against Himachal CM Sukhu-led government in Shimla on Monday alleging the deterioration of the law and order situation in the state and handed over a memorandum to the Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla demanding a National Investigation Agency probe into the matter in the Chamba murder case.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that the law and order situation has collapsed under the current Congress government in the state.

"More than 40 murders, more than 150 rape cases and 183 kidnapping cases have been registered in just six months under the tenure of the Congress government. Law and order have collapsed in this government. A memorandum has been submitted to the Governor regarding these subjects and a demand has been made to get the entire matter investigated by the NIA. It is not just a matter of murder. The role of the accused has also been found in many other cases. The accused was also interrogated in the Satrundi murder case therefore the entire matter should be investigated by the NIA," he said.

Himachal BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said that during the past few months, a certain section of people working in Himachal Pradesh has started insulting the Hindu Gods and its deities.

While addressing the party workers outside the Raj Bhawan, Bindal said, "Unregistered Other (Muslim) workers working in Shimla and other parts of the state need to be checked and regulated."

The matter pertains to a brutal murder of a 21-year-old youth identified as Manohar which took place in Chamba district.

The body of the deceased was found on June 9.

According to the police, the deceased was a Hindu boy and there are allegations that he was in a relationship with a girl from the minority community.

