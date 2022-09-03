HRERA directs ILD builder to submit plan on incomplete Gurugram project

Chandigarh, Sep 3 The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) on Saturday directed the ILD builder to submit a resolution plan regarding an incomplete project in Gurugram and handover the units to allottees as per plan.

HRERA Chairman K.K. Khandelwal addressed the plea of home buyers who have been fighting with the defaulter builder for allotment of homes for almost a decade.

Besides the allottees, ILD promoter and builder, Salman Akbar, was also present in HRERA office before the chairman.

Khandelwal directed the builder to submit a resolution plan to complete the unfinished project of Sector 37-C and allot the units as per the plan.

While warning the builder, the HRERA Chairman said that the project has to be completed anyhow and builder's land, offices, plots, flats, etc., would be attached or auctioned to accrue deficient money to complete the project hanging in balance since 2008-09.

Khandelwal addressed the buyers who sought implementation of the orders that the authority had issued in favour of completing the project for the past four years. The allottees demanded strictest action against the builder.

He scrutinised documents of the builder to ascertain sold, unsold and mortgaged properties and issued directions to freeze all money transactions with immediate effect.

Finding non-compliance of HRERA orders, the chairman warned the builder of putting promoters behind the bar.

HRERA has also issued summons, asking promoters to appear with the final resolution plan on September 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor