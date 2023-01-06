Hry CM Khattar inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 167 projects

Gurugram, Jan 6 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday dedicated 167 public welfare projects costing more than Rs 1,881 crore related to education, health, water, power, strengthening road connectivity etc. to the people of the state.

The state-level programme held at Dhanwapur village in Gurugram virtually inaugurated 113 projects worth more than Rs 791 crore and laid the foundation stone of 54 projects costing nearly Rs 1,090 crore.

The four key projects inaugurated by Khattar includes the augmentation drinking water supply scheme in quality-affected 84 villages of Prithla and Palwal block, Palwal district, and Ballabgarh block of Faridabad district by the construction of Ranney well and deep tubewell in Mohna village and augmentation canal-based W/s scheme for 25 villages of Satnali block, Mahendragarh.

Besides this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the flyover constructed at Sheela Chowk on the intersection of Delhi-Hisar road with RKDB road and the construction of the bridge on JLN Feeder and BSB Canal on RKDB road, Rohtak district, and road over bridge on the Bhiwani-Hansi road to Tosham

Khattar also laid the foundation stone of the eight key projects, including the construction of the state's first Haryana International Habitat Centre (Art, Culture and Innovative Centre), Sector-1, Panchkula (Chandimandir), construction of four lanning of Rai Malikpur (Rajasthan border) Nangal Chaudhary-Narnaul, Mahendragarh-Dadri Road, construction of the new building of Government College, Israna, Panipat, and construction of HL Bridge, SYL and Narwana Br. Canals on Karnal Kachhwa Sambli Kaul road, Karnal district.

Besides this, the foundation stones of rejuvenation of Badkhal lake, the project covering Jhajjar link drain with RCC box with retaining wall, treatment of wastewater by constructing 15 MLD decentralised waste water treatment plant on EPC model at Sector-25, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, and augmentation of water supply scheme and providing sewerage system, Madlauda village, Panipat district was also laid.

Of these, Mahendragarh received three projects costing around Rs 421.42 crore, while Palwal got nine projects worth Rs 187 crore, Gurugram got 11 projects worth Rs 168.36 crore and Faridabad got eight projects worth Rs 143 crore.

Similarly, Ambala got 4 projects costing around Rs 15.57 crore, Bhiwani got four projects costing around Rs 31.45 crore, Charkhi Dadri got two projects costing Rs 2 crore, Fatehabad got seven projects costing Rs 2.31 crore, Hisar got two projects costing Rs 5.65 crore, Jhajjar got 23 projects costing Rs 371 crore and Jind got four projects costing Rs 22.76 crore.

Meanwhile, Kaithal got one project costing Rs 1.19 crore, Karnal got 17 projects costing Rs 74 crore, Kurukshetra got four projects costing Rs 1.50 crore, Nuh got 12 projects costing Rs 37.36 crore, Panchkula got three projects costing Rs 105.67 crore.

Panipat got 14 projects costing Rs 76 crore, Rewari got six projects costing Rs 35.42 crore, Rohtak got four projects costing Rs 86.40 crore, Sirsa got 12 projects costing Rs 12.24 crore, Sonipat got five projects costing Rs 22.56 crore and Yamunanagar got 12 projects costing Rs 57.5 crore.

