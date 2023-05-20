Human chain to protect Mhadei river held in Goa

Panaji, May 20 People from all sections of society on Saturday participated in a human prayer chain at the Mirmamar and Caranzalem beach in Panaji-North Goa.

Many people sang specially composed songs on Mhadei river and also shouted slogans to protect the river, which is the lifeline of Goa.

Historian Prajal Sakhardande, convener of the campaign, said that people participated in the human chain to spread awareness about the ongoing Mhadei river issue.

The 'Earthivist Collective', in association with the 'Goa Heritage Action Group' (GHAG) and the 'Save Mhadei Save Goa Front' had come together for this initiative.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said that this is a fight for Goa's honour, pride and future.

"People of Goa must unite and fight as one force with one aim to regain our river of life for us," Sardesai added.

Opposition Leader Yuri Alemao said that the Congress has always remained committed to Goa and Goans.

"We have always fought for Mhadei river and our 'Mhadei Jagor' will continue for our lifeline Mother Mhadei," Alemao added.

"It is the 'Trouble Engine BJP Government' which illegally approved the detailed project report (DPR) of Kalasa-Banduri project of Karnataka. It is the responsibility of the BJP government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to put pressure on the Central government and withdraw the DPR," he said.

Goa and Karnataka are currently involved in a dispute over the Kalasa-Banduri dam project across the river, being heard by a Central tribunal.



