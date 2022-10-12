Human rights quintessential for flourishing of democracy: V-P

New Delhi, Oct 12 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday stressed that human rights are quintessential for flourishing of democracy, and urged every citizen to work for protection and promotion of human rights of others as "this is the safest guarantee of preservation of their own human rights".

Addressing the 30th Foundation Day celebration of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here, the Vice President appreciated the rights body for being guardian of the human rights of underprivileged and vulnerable sections of the society.

Describing inclusive growth as vital for protection of human rights, Dhankhar lauded various governance systemic reforms and affirmative initiatives, particularly in the health and economic sectors in recent years that have spinally nurtured human rights.

Observing that neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim, the Vice President emphasised that in case of decimation of human rights, we must take sides.

"Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. In such a scenario there is no option but to be proactive and we must interfere," he added.

Noting that human rights get compromised in the face of corruption, Dhankhar underlined that the poor and vulnerable are easy victims of this menace.

He expressed happiness over the continual onslaughts on corruption in recent years and called it a bright sign in safeguarding the rights of vulnerable sections.

On the occasion, the Vice President also emphasised the need to live in harmony with and respect the rights of all living beings by protecting our natural environment.

"We must discharge our duty under Article 51 A (g) of our constitution that ordains every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment, and to have compassion for living creatures," he said.

Justice Arun Mishra, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission, Members and functionaries of the National Human Rights Commission, Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commissions, judges of the Supreme Court, diplomats from various countries, representatives of UN agencies and other dignitaries attended the event.

