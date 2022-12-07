Hyderabad police notice to MLA Raja Singh over derogatory post

Hyderabad, Dec 7 Hyderabad police have served a show case notice on suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh for making derogatory comments on Facebook, thereby allegedly violating conditions laid down by the Telangana High Court last month.

The police have asked the controversial legislator to respond as to why action cannot be initiated against him for violating the conditions imposed by the High Court.

Inspector of Mangalhat Police station has directed the MLA to reply within two days.

It has been mentioned in the notice that Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against Raja Singh for habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches.

While setting aside the police order invoking PD Act, the High Court had imposed certain conditions.

The High Court had imposed the condition that the MLA shall not make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube.

The police, however, said Raja Singh on December 6 made an objectionable post on Facebook targeting a particular community which is a violation of the condition imposed by the high Court.

However, Raja Singh's lawyer Karuna Sagar denied that the MLA violated any condition. He said a reply to the show cause notice will be submitted soon. The lawyer termed the notice an abuse of power by the police.

Raja Singh was sent to jail on August 25 after Hyderabad police commissioner invoked PD Act.

The police took the action after continuing protests for his re-arrest for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.

According to police, Raja Singh, a rowdy sheeter of Mangalhat Police Station, has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder.

A total of 101 criminal cases have been registered against him since 2004. He was involved in 18 communal offences in the limits of different police stations in Hyderabad.

The MLA, who was suspended by the BJP for his derogatory comments, had challenged the police action. On November 9, the Telangana High Court set aside the police order invoking PD Act against the MLA and ordered his release.

The court, however, laid down certain conditions. The MLA was directed not to make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms.

