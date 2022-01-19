I admire PM Modi's work, nation comes first for me: Aparna Yadav after joining BJP

Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the party and said that "nation comes first" adding that she admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work.

"I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work," said Aparna Yadav after she joined the party at BJP headquarters in Delhi ahead of state Assembly polls.

"I have also been influenced with BJP's works and schemes including Swachh Bharat mission, welfare of women, employment. I will work in my fullest capacity," she added.

Aparna joined BJP today in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aparna is the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Pratik. They got married in 2011.

For the forthcoming assembly elections, Aparna has sought a ticket from the Lucknow Cantt assembly seat, as per sources.

Notably, Aparna made her political debut in 2017 assembly elections in the state by contesting from the Lucknow Cantt seat. However, she was defeated by BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who had secured nearly 63,000 votes.

Besides polictics, Aprna runs an organisation named 'bAware' for the welfare of women. She also runs a shelter for cows in Lucknow.

In the past as well, she has praised BJP's initiatives in the state and had also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

