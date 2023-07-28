I-PAC illegally granted state government tender of Rs 152 crore: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, July 28 : West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that the West Bengal government illegally granted tender valued Rs 512 crore to Prashant Kisor, the founded Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

Incidentally, I-PAC was appointed for strategising Trinamool Congress’s campaign programme for the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

“The tender was relating to the state government which is controlled by the Chief Minister herself. The tender of state government undertaking Webel, was cancelled to give the special favour to I-PAC. The tender value was also raised in this particular case,” Adhikari told media persons on Friday.

He said that the tender value was previously Rs 120 crore, which was later raised to Rs152 crore.

“Thus there was corruption of Rs 32 crore which benefited I-PAC. The West Bengal government is using I-PAC for the purpose of false propaganda. In fact I-PAC is running a parallel state government,” the LoP alleged.

He claimed that this information and related documents were provided to him by a section of bureaucrats in the state.

“I have submitted the relevant details to the state Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. If necessary, the Governor might ask the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the matter. I am also demanding that the Chief Minister should come out with a white paper in the matter,” the LoP said.

Reacting to the allegations, Trinamool Congress Spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari always makes baseless allegations.

“He himself has several corruption charges against him. He was named in the FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Narada video case, where he was seen accepting cash,” Ghosh said.

