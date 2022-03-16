"I thank Bhagwant Mann for inviting me to his swearing-in" says Congress MP Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday thanked Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann for inviting him to the oath-taking ceremony in Punjab. Congress leader sharing a tweet wrote "I congratulate Bhagwant Mann on being sworn in as Chief Minister. I thank him for inviting me to his swearing-in. Due to Parliament being in session I will not be able to make it. It is ironic I was not invited to Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing-in though he was one of my MLA's."

Earlier, Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Chief Minister-designate of Punjab Bhagwant Mann for his oath-taking ceremony, he also said that he hoped the state will flourish under his leadership.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Shri Bhagwant Mann ji for the oath ceremony! Hope that under his able leadership, the crops of progress, brotherhood, and new perspective will flourish in Punjab," Yadav said in a tweet.

The report also states that no Union Minister or any big leader of the national level has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony, which will be attended only by AAP leaders and the party's Punjab leaders. Further, the family members and those who are close to the Chief Minister-designate have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony, besides several artists from Punjab.