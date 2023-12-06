IDF announces tactical pause in fighting in part of Rafah for humanitarian purposes

Egypt, Dec 6 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that there will be a tactical pause in fighting until 2 p.m. in the Ash Shaboura area in the Rafah district for humanitarian purposes, the media reported.

The IDF's spokesman Avichay Adraee says there is fighting in parts of Salah al-Din Road in Khan Younis, and it should be avoided, The Times of Israel reported.

However, traffic will be authorised from Khan Younis on designated routes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor