If any of MLAs who went to Manesar is made CM, govt may topple: Gehlot camp minister

Jaipur, Sep 25 Rajasthan Minister Subhash Garg, a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday seemed worried about the issue of the change of CM, and in a veiled threat said that the government could fall in case the CM is made from the other 'camp'.

As the name of Sachin Pilot remains at the top, he said, "When the government was in crisis, 102 MLAs stood with Gehlot. Now, if any of the MLAs who went to Manesar is made the CM, then the government may topple. The high command should decide according to the public sentiments," he added.

Meanwhile, the party's senior leader, Ajay Maken and observer Mallikarjun Kharge, arrived in Jaipur on Sunday.

Both the leaders have been made observers for the meeting of Congress Legislature Party scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the chief minister's residence.

Speaking to the media, Maken refused to spill the facts and said, "The meeting will be held at 7 pm...can't tell anything now...after the meeting in the evening, I will be able to say something more...Sonia Gandhi has sent me and Mallikarjun Kharge for taking the opinion of the MLAs...will share updates with the media after the meeting," he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is preparing to file his nomination for the post of national president of the Congress. And accordingly, the process of selecting a new CM has started.

Sources said that the opinion of MLAs will be collected on the name of the next Chief Minister in the Sunday's legislature party meeting.

Maken further said, "Me and Kharge have been sent by Congress President Sonia Gandhi as observers. The CLP meeting will proceed at the Chief Minister's residence at 7 p.m. today in our presence. Legislators will be consulted.

When asked who will become the Chief Minister, Maken avoided it and said, "I cannot say anything about this right now. All I can say is that a meeting of the Legislature Party has been called in the evening. After that something can be said."

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Pilot is the front-runner for the post as till date, it has been the call of the Congress high command to choose the new CM face. There is a similar possibility in Jaipur as well, he added.

A picture seems clear as the exercise for selection of the new CM has been started much before the nomination for the Congress president post is made, which suggests that it wants to take an early decision with regards to the replacement to Gehlot. It is being said that the Congress high command has decided on the new CM of Rajasthan.

