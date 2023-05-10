"If not able to protect doctors, shut down hospitals": Kerala HC slams state govt over death of woman doctor

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 10 : Taking suo moto cognizance of the incident in which a woman doctor was stabbed to death, Kerala High Court on Wednesday slammed the state government and asked to shut down the hospitals if the government cannot protect the doctors.

The Division Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath while taking up the matter suo moto criticised the state government and the police strongly. The court said, "If you can't protect the doctors, shut down the hospitals."

While pronouncing the order, the court said, "In a shocking turn of events a young house surgeon has been killed on duty. We must say, what we are seeing now is something we had feared while considering such matters."

The court further said, "Look at the loss of a family, only because she tried to be a good doctor. What is the purpose of creating a security system? It's a huge tragedy. It's a complete failure. How do we face the family of that girl? Who is responsible for this? Did the police possess a gun? It is the duty of the police to protect the healthcare workers and doctors."

The court observed that the police should have intervened the moment the accused prompted to attack.

"The police couldn't protect her. There was sufficient time for the police to intervene. This has happened in a government hospital. Tell us what you and the police propose to do. If the statements of three persons including a doctor are examined, the entire event would be clear. Policing is to understand and anticipate the unanticipated. We don't need you otherwise. The police should be vigilant during that time. There should be a protocol. If this can happen to doctors now, it can happen to Magistrates, Judges, and others. We will give time for getting instructions, but we want you to give protection to interns and doctors. This is the least we can do for that wonderful doctor and her distraught family", the court said.

Further, the court said that for the first time, the court cannot stop the doctors' strike because the situation was a lapse by the police on duty.

"How can young girls be house surgeons and work at night now? Doctors have gone on strike today and for the first time, even we cannot stop that. But imagine how many people are facing hardship because of it. The police have failed this girl. This is a case where you brought a man from your custody. The police should have maintained continuous vigilance. This was taken casually", the court said.

The court also pressed on the mental state of those parents whose children are doctors and asked, "Which parent will now let their children go as house surgeons? Or can you manage your hospitals without doctors and house surgeons? Please, at least now, treat Doctors as VIPs. They are very important."

Taking the example of drunkards and other accused in criminal cases, the court said that such people are brought for medical examination to hospitals on an everyday basis. There are many women doctors in Kerala's hospitals and the court will do everything possible to protect them, it added.

The court also directed the State Police Chief to appear virtually before it and file a report on Thursday regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association's counsel submitted before the Court that "this is absolutely a failure on the part of Kerala police. The incident happened in front of five policemen. Please do something. We are unable to control the sentiments of our members in the association."

The Court further informed that it will consider the matter again tomorrow morning.

A woman doctor on duty at a government hospital in Kerala's Kollam district was stabbed to death on Wednesday by a school teacher who was brought to the facility for a medical examination by the Police.

The incident took place at the government taluk hospital in Kottarakkara, police said.

The doctor later succumbed to stab injuries at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was admitted this morning.

