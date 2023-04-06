"If saffron flag won't be unfurled in Udaipur then...?" Rajasthan BJP chief after ban on religious

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 : After Rajasthan's Udaipur administration banned the placing of flags carrying religious symbols on public properties without due permission for the next two months, state BJP chief CP Joshi on Thursday questioned the Ashok Gehlot government saying if "saffron flag won't be unfurled in Udaipur then where it will be in Afghstan where Taliban is in power".

"Udaipur is the land of brave Shirom Maharana Pratap who defeated the Mughals. Now, if the saffron flag won't be unfurled in Udaipur then where it will be in Afghstan where Taliban is in power?" Joshi said (translated from Hindi) on Thursday while speaking to .

He further alleged that the Gehlot government is deliberately targeting temples and religious festivals.

"Government is deliberately targeting temples and religious festivals. Don't know who they want to please," he added.

The district administration of Rajasthan's Udaipur administration has banned the placing of flags carrying religious symbols on public properties without due permission for the next two months.

In an order by the District Magistrate Tara Chand Meena dated April 5, he said that there is an attempt to spoil the law and order situation in the district on the pretext of religious purposes.

"The undersigned has been informed by the District Superintendent of Police, Udaipur that no person can use flags carrying religious symbols on public property without approval or consent for the religious purposes to be orgzed in the Udaipur district affecting the law and order situation. An attempt is made to spoil the law and order, due to which there is a possibility of disturbing public peace and adversely affecting law and order and social harmony. In such a situation, it is necessary to take preventive action immediately to maintain public peace," the order read.

"Therefore, keeping the above circumstances in view, I, Tara Chand Meena, District Magistrate, Udaipur, using the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, prohibit the use of flags carrying religious symbols on public properties in the entire urban and rural areas of Udaipur district without approval or consent," it further read.

The Magistrate instructed the people to follow the order and warned of action if the order is violated.

"I instruct all citizens to follow this order and not disobey it. If any person violates the above prohibitory orders, then he can be prosecuted under section 88 of the Indian Penal Code. This order will remain effective in the entire urban and rural areas of Udaipur district from 05/04/2023 till the next two months," the order read.

