If you love Bihar, its people will give you the same love several times more: Modi

Patna, July 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that if you love Bihar, the people of the state will return the same multiple times.

Modi is in Patna for the inauguration of the Bihar Bhavan memorial column inside the premises of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha after it completed 100 years. He also inaugurated another building and a guest house inside the Vidhan Sabha. He noted that he was the first prime minister of the country to enter the premises of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

The PM mentioned that when the rest of the world was discussing the structure of democracy, the leaders here were organizing democratic procedures in Vaishali. States like Lichwi and Vajji Sangha were on the top and practicing democracy.

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has a long history with its first governor Satyendra Prasanna Sinha who promoted domestic (Swadeshi) industries and urged people to adopt the Charkha.

"Whenever, I go to global platforms, I proudly say that the mother of democracy is our country India," Modi said.

"Bihar has a great history and contribution to the country. It has given the first president Dr Rajendra Prasad, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan, Karpoori Thakur, Babu Jagjivan Ram and many other top leaders. When people had tried to mow down the constitution of the country, Bihar stood against it (During the Emergency period) and initiated massive protests," Modi said.

"It was the Bihar Vidhan Sabha which abolished the Zamindari Act. The Nitish Kumar government has gone a step ahead and brought 50% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj," Modi said.

"The 21st century belongs to our country. It is a century of duty for the people of the country. We have to work hard to bring our country to a golden period in the next 25 years. We have to walk on the path of duty for the next 25 years," Modi stated.

"Every lawmaker has their responsibility to deal with problems coming in front of our democracy. We will defeat the problem together by putting aside the thinking of ruling and opposition parties. Our voice should come in the interest of our country," he added.

